Uber Takes Case To Nevada Legislature

Ride-sharing service currently banned in state February 3, 2015 4:51 AM
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The heads of legislative transportation committees say a fight between Nevada’s taxicab industry and ride hailing service Uber could be the biggest issue they handle this session.

Republican Senate committee chair Scott Hammond and Republican Assembly committee chair Jim Wheeler told the Reno Gazette-Journal that they’ve met with representatives from both sides.

Uber operated briefly in Nevada this fall before a district court judge ruled that its business model didn’t comply with state regulations.

Uber allows people to hail a car using their smartphone and describes itself as a technology company, not a transportation company. Drivers use their personal vehicles.

The taxicab industry says Uber skirts the tight regulations cabs must follow and puts passengers at risk.

Wheeler says he’s open to solutions that would allow both to coexist.

 

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

