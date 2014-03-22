Child Calls 911 On Mom After He Isn’t Allowed To Have Any More Oreo Cookies

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (CBS Las Vegas) – A disgruntled child called 911 after his mother refused to give him Oreo cookies.
Police thought they were responding to a domestic violence call when a 7-year-old boy called 911 and said his mother threw a knife at him.
“Cathy is throwing stuff at my face and I almost died, and she threw a knife at me,” the boy told the dispatcher, according to KSL-TV.
The dispatcher asked who threw the knife and the boy responded “Cathy.”
The dispatcher asked for Cathy’s age and wanted to know her relation to the boy.
“She’s my birth mom,” the boy answered.
The dispatcher then told the boy that a police officer was going to come over and talk to him.
When the police officers arrived, they found no signs of abuse.
They discovered that the boy called the police on his mother when she refused to give him any more Oreo cookies.
Police talked to the boy about the importance of dialing 911.
