Special Time For Sportsbooks

March 17, 2014 11:58 AM
Filed Under: Jimmy Vacarro, Las Vegas, sportsbooks

(Las Vegas, NV) — It is a great time of year at Las Vegas casinos. The sportsbooks are thriving.

It’s NCAA basketball tournament time, and that’s a time of incredible interest for those who want to wager on their team.

Jimmy Vaccaro, who manages the race and sportsbook at the South Point, tells The Las Vegas Morning News that if you combine all of the college basketball wagering this month,  it’s bigger than the Super Bowl and it dwarfs the big fights.

Vaccaro says he remembers back in 1979 when maybe a handful of people came to bet the games.

