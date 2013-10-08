Grand Canyon Cites People For Entering Closed Park

TUSAYAN, Ariz. (AP) — Nearly two dozen people have been issued citations for entering Grand Canyon National Park after a partial government shutdown forced its closure.
Grand Canyon Chief Ranger Bill Wright says some people have been caught at the South Rim, on trails, attempting rim-to-rim hikes or trying to sneak in through dirt roads.
All of the citations will be handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Wright says each of the 21 citations issued as of Monday has a mandatory order to appear in federal court.
A state highway that runs through the national park was closed after Grand Canyon officials found tourists removing barricades at overlooks along the road.
Wright says law enforcement will be patrolling the park around the clock. Most other park employees have been furloughed.
