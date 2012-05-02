CCSD Plans For Future As Arbitrator Sides With Union

(Las Vegas, NV) — The Clark County School District has been dealt a deadly blow and will now be forced to reduce it’s force after an arbitrator ruled in favor of the Clark County Education Association.
The district will have to give raises retroactive to July 1, 2011, which is the start of the current fiscal year. Raises will also be granted for the upcoming 2012-13 school year.
District officials have said there is very few areas they can still cut, but will again dissect the budget and make changes if possible. The layoffs may reach 1,000 as the district continues to deal with a budget deficit of 63 million dollars.
Superintendent Dwight Jones said he feels the two sides need to continue to work together. “I encourage an open dialogue with our teachers union as we move forward making very hard decisions that will impact us all going into next school year.”
Class sizes are certain to increase due to the anticipated layoffs and the district will review its’s current budget to determine how many layoffs will be necessary.
One Comment
The union strikes again. Unfortunately the children and many good teachers will suffer the selfish behavior..
How can you say that it’s selfish for people to get paid what they were promised? Have YOU ever had to return money you were paid for doing the work you agreed to do? Teachers are grossly UNDERpaid to begin with — especially in Nevada. If they can’t even depend on the little salary they have agreed to take, how many quality teachers do you think are going to stay or join?
“Deadly blow?” The purpose of the arbitration was to decide if the assertion that teachers would have to be laid off in order to fulfilled the contract was true. The only “Deadly Blow” was in fact the “Hot Air” coming from the District.