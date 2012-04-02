MLB Power Rankings

|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Change
|Comment
|1
|Houston Astros
|52-27
|
—
|After winning 12 in a row, the Astros actually lost twice last week, including one to the lowly Royals at home. This goes to show that even the best teams drop one of three to the worst teams. That’s baseball reality.
|2
|New York Yankees
|50-25
|
—
|Before getting swept in Tampa over the weekend, the Yankees had won 19 of their prior 25 games. They were shutout Saturday for just the second time this season. That could be the result of MLB’s ridiculous make-up game scheduling.
|3
|Boston Red Sox
|52-27
|
—
|Did you see Friday night’s score? Looked like the Patriots beat the Seahawks, 14-10. Taking two of three from Seattle over the weekend, however, does not mask losing two of three to Minnesota on the road to start the week.
|4
|Atlanta Braves
|44-32
|
—
|The Braves dropped three in a row for the third time this year late last week before recovering on Sunday to prevent a season-worst slide. Atlanta hosts Cincinnati for three and then travels to play the Cardinals, the Yankees, and the Brewers.
|5
|Chicago Cubs
|42-33
|
—
|Well, that was ugly. The Cubs just got swept in a four-game series on the road in Cincinnati. Now, they have to play the Dodgers four straight in Los Angeles, starting tonight. Chicago has won just five of its last 14 games.
|6
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|44-33
|
▲ 1
|Winners of five in six last week, Arizona increased its National League West Division by just one game in the process. The Diamondbacks are 18-7 in the last 25 games, however, which is why they have a lead in the first place.
|7
|Milwaukee Brewers
|45-32
|
▲ 1
|The Brewers missed a good chance to increase their NL Central lead by dropping two home games to the Cardinals over the weekend, and they have scored just six runs in their last three games. Here come the Royals, however.
|8
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|41-35
|
▲ 2
|Despite losing twice at Wrigley Field to start the week, the Dodgers recovered to sweep the Mets in a three-game series in the Big Apple. The upcoming four-game set against the Cubs in Chavez Ravine should be fun to watch.
|9
|Cleveland Indians
|43-33
|
▲ 5
|Has Cleveland turned the corner, finally? Seven consecutive victories and an eight-game lead in the American League Central Division! The pitching staff has given up just ten runs in those seven wins.
|10
|Philadelphia Phillies
|41-34
|
▲ 2
|The Phillies proved they’re for real with a series win in Washington over the weekend. Or did they? That bullpen meltdown on Sunday Night Baseball cost them the sweep, so there is still room left for doubt in Philly.
|11
|Seattle Mariners
|47-31
|
▼ 5
|The Mariners suffered a season-worst, five-game losing streak last week before winning in Boston on Saturday. Only one of those losses was by one run, however, but that 23-11 record in one-run ballgames is still too good to be true.
|12
|Washington Nationals
|41-35
|
▼ 3
|Since briefly ascending to first place in the NL East a few weeks ago, the Nationals have posted a 4-9 record to fall into third place. Of course, they’re only three games behind the Braves now, but still.
|13
|Los Angeles Angels
|41-37
|
▼ 2
|The Halos dropped two games over the weekend at home to the Blue Jays, which is not the way any team wants to play as they prepare to hit the road for ten games in four cities over the next 11 days.
|14
|Oakland Athletics
|40-38
|
▲ 1
|Why does it feel like the A’s splitting a four-game series in Chicago against the White Sox was a bad thing? Now Oakland plays another four-game road series to start this week, only in Detroit this time. At least there’s no Verlander, though, right?
|15
|St. Louis Cardinals
|40-36
|
▼ 2
|By beating the Brewers twice on the road over the weekend, the Cardinals salvaged what had been looking like an ugly week. St. Louis lost twice on walk offs, on Monday in Philly and on Friday in Milwaukee.
|16
|Tampa Bay Rays
|37-40
|
▲ 4
|The Rays have played only the Yankees and the Astros over the last ten games, and they’ve earned five wins in the process. Holy strength of schedule, Batman! Tampa Bay would be a top team in almost any other division, we think.
|17
|San Francisco Giants
|40-39
|
—
|They’re ten games under .500 on the road, and they’ve been outscored by 24 runs this season so far. But the Giants are just five games out of first place in the NL West. If the Rays switched divisions with them ... oh, never mind.
|18
|Toronto Blue Jays
|36-41
|
▲ 1
|Winners of six in the last nine, the Blue Jays still remain 15 games out of first place. Twelve of the next 18 games before the All-Star break are against Houston, New York (AL), Atlanta, and Boston. When will the fire sale begin?
|19
|Colorado Rockies
|38-40
|
▼ 1
|The Rox are in trouble. They don’t play a team with a sub-.500 record again until August 6. That’s 33 games in a row against teams currently over .500, although six of those are against the barely decent Giants. Still!
|20
|Minnesota Twins
|34-40
|
▲ 1
|Now eight games out of first place, the Twins embark on a nine-game road trip on Tuesday. Minnesota is just 14-20 on the road this season. Should we schedule the funeral for playoff hopes now or later?
|21
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|36-41
|
▼ 5
|Ending the week on a five-game losing streak is not good, especially when you’re about to depart on a nine-game road trip. The Pirates will be raising the white flag soon enough.
|22
|Cincinnati Reds
|32-45
|
▲ 5
|Break up the Reds? They’ve won seven times in a row now, and overall, Cincy has ten wins in its last 12 games. After completing a perfect six-game home stand, the Reds head to Atlanta for a quick three before coming back home for seven more.
|23
|Texas Rangers
|34-45
|
▲ 2
|A season-best, seven-game win streak ended on Sunday in a shutout loss on the road to the Twins. Those seven wins came against Colorado (2), Kansas City (3), and Minnesota (2). The Rangers will take what they can get.
|24
|San Diego Padres
|35-45
|
▼ 2
|With seven losses in the last eight games, the Padres have fallen 10.5 games behind first place in the NL West. They had two extra-innings losses last week to fall to 1-5 in overtime games this year.
|25
|Detroit Tigers
|36-42
|
▼ 2
|After finishing the previous week on a five-game high note, the Tigers promptly turned around and dropped five straight last week as the pitching staff coughed up eight runs per loss.
|26
|Miami Marlins
|31-47
|
—
|The Marlins just finished a nine-game road trip through Baltimore, San Francisco, and Denver with five wins. It’s the small things that matter when you’re in last place and rebuilding. Miami can build on that kind of momentum.
|27
|New York Mets
|31-44
|
▼ 3
|The Mets have won just four times in June, and those four wins came against the Yankees, the Diamondbacks (twice), and the Rockies. It’s tough to find anything positive to say about this team right now.
|28
|Baltimore Orioles
|23-53
|
▲ 1
|Likewise, the Orioles split a six-game road trip last week in D.C. and Atlanta, which is a minor miracle. After going 2-16 in the stretch before, Baltimore has now won four of its last seven. Break up the Os!
|29
|Chicago White Sox
|26-51
|
▼ 1
|The White Sox had lost eight consecutive games before beating the A’s in the second game of a Friday doubleheader. Then, Chicago beat Oakland again on Sunday. South Siders should not get too excited, however.
|30
|Kansas City Royals
|23-54
|
—
|From bad to worse, the Royals have just three wins in June. Two of them were against Oakland, and then K.C. beat Houston on the road Friday night, 1-0. Beating the defending champs like that may end up being the highlight of this Royals year.
