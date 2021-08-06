Menu
Child Tax Credit: When Will The Next Payment Arrive?
The next advance Child Tax Credit payment will be sent out next week, and it will arrive a couple days early.
Bill Calling For Expansion Of Supreme Court Slammed As 'Court Packing' By Republicans -- But What Does That Mean?
The Judiciary Act of 2021, introduced by a group of House and Senate Democrats on Thursday, calls for an expansion of the Court from nine to 13 justices.
What Is Court Packing? A Hot Debate Topic, Joe Biden Says 'He's Not A Fan'
There has been a lot of back-and-forth about court packing. What does that term really mean?
When Can You Get The COVID Vaccine?
The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to millions of Americans this month, but who qualifies depends on certain factors.
Doctor Explains Why You Should Avoid Thanksgiving, Christmas Gatherings: 'Not Worth The Risk'
Dr. Mallika Marshall warns against large family gatherings this year due to the risk of spreading COVID-19.
'It's Been A Really Empowering Time': Amber Hill On Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse
The lacrosse star discusses the new women's professional lacrosse league and the importance of representing Native American athletes around the country.
Latest Headlines
'It's Huge To Tell A Story Of A Trans Man Of Color': Leo Sheng On Season 2 Of Showtime's 'The L Word: Generation Q'
The transgender actor previews season two of the hit Showtime series and the importance of representing everyone in the LGBTQ+ community.
'South Park' Brings 14 New Movies To Paramount+, 3 More Seasons On Comedy Central
'South Park' co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have agreed to a new deal with MTV Entertainment Studios extending the series on Comedy Central through 2027 for an unprecedented 30th season.
'It Was Terrifying, Moving & Awe-Inspiring': Director Lucy Walker On CBSN Documentary 'Bring Your Own Brigade'
Bring Your Own Brigade, an incendiary look at California's wildfire crisis, hits theaters this Friday and streams on the CBS News app and Paramount+ on August 20.
'DREAM TEAM: Birth Of The Modern Athlete' Documentary Series Now Streaming On Paramount+
A new five-part docuseries on the legendary "Dream Team" exploring new audio interviews and rare footage is streaming on Paramount+
'A Lot Of Relationships Develop That You Weren't Expecting': Katherine Moennig & Leisha Hailey On Season 2 Of ' The L Word: Generation Q'
The stars of "The L Word: Generation Q" preview season two of the hit series on Showtime and explain how this show has impacted the LGBTQ+ community.
'You See The Redemption & All They've Been Through': Remy Ma On VH1's 'My True Crime Story'
The musician previews VH1's new series about ordinary people who lived through headline grabbing criminal activity and how they ultimately found redemption.
Serinda Swan On Her Character Dr. Jenny Cooper In The CW's 'Coroner': 'The Humanity Seen In Jenny Is Really Resonating With People'
The star of The CW show The Coroner discusses the journey her character Dr. Jenny Cooper is going through in Season 2 and why it's resonating with so many people in the current moment.
One Day At A Time Stars Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez On Show's CBS Premiere: 'What's Really Special Is It Takes On Very Difficult Topics, But Does So With Enormous Heart And Soul'
Two of the stars of "One Day At A Time" discuss what audiences can expect from Season 4 premiering tonight on CBS.
Cameron Britton On Playing Richard Jewell In Manhunt Deadly Games: 'Hopefully You're Reminded Of What A Hero Actually Is'
The actor who plays Richard Jewell discusses what he wants audiences to take away from the series, why he took the role and what's next for him.
Jeff Daniels On Portraying Jim Comey For 'The Comey Rule': 'Here's Comey's Side Of The Story, Authentic''
Jeff Daniels discusses playing former FBI director Jim Comey in the Showtime original 'The Comey Rule.'
'Jordan Peele Is A Very Unique Genius': Kylie Bunbury On CBS All Access's 'The Twilight Zone'
The actor shares what it was like to enter the Twilight Zone and work with Academy Award winner Jordan Peele.
'We Need To Have Diverse Stories': Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine On Showtime's 'The Chi'
The star of "The Chi" on Showtime discusses the many layers of his character Ronnie Davis and why this show is so important today with the conversations happening nationally about racial injustice.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
Final Four Guide: 5 Restaurants To Try Near U.S. Bank Stadium
In Minneapolis for the Final Four and want to try the restaurants where Minneapolitans love to eat? Look no further. Below are some of the most beloved spots in the City of Lakes within walking distance, or a short Lyft ride, from U.S. Bank Stadium.
Stream The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 6, 2021 at 2:18 pm
TPC Southwind
WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational