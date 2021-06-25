Menu
News
Entertainment
Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
With an uneven recovery continuing, many Americans are wondering if the Biden administration will be handing out a fourth stimulus check.
Child Tax Credit: Who Qualifies For A Monthly Check?
With the updated Child Tax Credit starting in just a few weeks, here's how to know if a monthly check will be arriving.
Travel
Bill Calling For Expansion Of Supreme Court Slammed As 'Court Packing' By Republicans -- But What Does That Mean?
The Judiciary Act of 2021, introduced by a group of House and Senate Democrats on Thursday, calls for an expansion of the Court from nine to 13 justices.
What Is Court Packing? A Hot Debate Topic, Joe Biden Says 'He's Not A Fan'
There has been a lot of back-and-forth about court packing. What does that term really mean?
HealthWatch
When Can You Get The COVID Vaccine?
The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to millions of Americans this month, but who qualifies depends on certain factors.
Doctor Explains Why You Should Avoid Thanksgiving, Christmas Gatherings: 'Not Worth The Risk'
Dr. Mallika Marshall warns against large family gatherings this year due to the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Sports
All Sports
Latest Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Odds
Featured
Stream The Travelers Championship
Watch the Palmetto Championship live from TPC River Highlands.
Travelers Championship Preview: 'Anything Can Happen In The Last Four Holes,' Says CBS Sports' Ian Baker-Finch
A strong field at the Travelers Championship attacks a TPC River Highlands course that offers up its fair share of scoring opportunities.
Video
CBS+
Latest Headlines
SRX Racing Series Heads To Tony Stewart's Home Track At Eldora: 'It'd Be Hard To Bet Against Him' Says Analyst James Hinchcliffe
The man known as "Smoke" took the win in the dirt last week. Now, the question is can anyone beat him on his home track in Ohio?
'Behind The Music' Comes To Paramount+ On July 29th Featuring LL Cool J, Duran Duran, Fat Joe
Paramount+ has released the official trailer and key art for the iconic documentary series 'Behind The Music,' introducing Duran Duran, New Kids On The Block and Bret Michaels as featured artists.
CBS And Flo Rida Team Up For Return Of Hot Summer Originals 'Big Brother' And 'Love Island'
CBS has partnered with multi-platinum rapper, singer and songwriter Flo Rida to feature the world premiere of his as-yet-unreleased latest summer anthem, “Summer’s Not Ready,” in a vibrant promotional campaign for CBS’ hot summer originals, 'Big Brother' and 'Love Island.'
Perry Mattfeld Says 'In The Dark' Season 3, 'The Stakes Can't Get Any Higher'
In The Dark, The CW's successful drama starring Perry Mattfeld, returns this Wednesday night at 9/8c.
Combate Mixed Martial Arts Coming To Paramount+ And CBS Sports Network
Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network are adding Combate mixed martial arts to their expanding portfolio of sports coverage.
Ed Sheeran Joins 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' Starting June 28th
During his residency, Sheeran will perform some of his biggest hits each night, as well as the television debut of his new single ‘Bad Habits.'
Entertainment
Serinda Swan On Her Character Dr. Jenny Cooper In The CW's 'Coroner': 'The Humanity Seen In Jenny Is Really Resonating With People'
The star of The CW show The Coroner discusses the journey her character Dr. Jenny Cooper is going through in Season 2 and why it's resonating with so many people in the current moment.
One Day At A Time Stars Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez On Show's CBS Premiere: 'What's Really Special Is It Takes On Very Difficult Topics, But Does So With Enormous Heart And Soul'
Two of the stars of "One Day At A Time" discuss what audiences can expect from Season 4 premiering tonight on CBS.
Cameron Britton On Playing Richard Jewell In Manhunt Deadly Games: 'Hopefully You're Reminded Of What A Hero Actually Is'
The actor who plays Richard Jewell discusses what he wants audiences to take away from the series, why he took the role and what's next for him.
Jeff Daniels On Portraying Jim Comey For 'The Comey Rule': 'Here's Comey's Side Of The Story, Authentic''
Jeff Daniels discusses playing former FBI director Jim Comey in the Showtime original 'The Comey Rule.'
'Jordan Peele Is A Very Unique Genius': Kylie Bunbury On CBS All Access's 'The Twilight Zone'
The actor shares what it was like to enter the Twilight Zone and work with Academy Award winner Jordan Peele.
'We Need To Have Diverse Stories': Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine On Showtime's 'The Chi'
The star of "The Chi" on Showtime discusses the many layers of his character Ronnie Davis and why this show is so important today with the conversations happening nationally about racial injustice.
More
Travel
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
Final Four Guide: 5 Restaurants To Try Near U.S. Bank Stadium
In Minneapolis for the Final Four and want to try the restaurants where Minneapolitans love to eat? Look no further. Below are some of the most beloved spots in the City of Lakes within walking distance, or a short Lyft ride, from U.S. Bank Stadium.
Events
CBS+
Stream The Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021 at 1:00 pm
Filed Under:
TPC River Highlands
,
Travelers Championship