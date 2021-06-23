Serinda Swan On Her Character Dr. Jenny Cooper In The CW's 'Coroner': 'The Humanity Seen In Jenny Is Really Resonating With People'The star of The CW show The Coroner discusses the journey her character Dr. Jenny Cooper is going through in Season 2 and why it's resonating with so many people in the current moment.

One Day At A Time Stars Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez On Show's CBS Premiere: 'What's Really Special Is It Takes On Very Difficult Topics, But Does So With Enormous Heart And Soul'Two of the stars of "One Day At A Time" discuss what audiences can expect from Season 4 premiering tonight on CBS.

Cameron Britton On Playing Richard Jewell In Manhunt Deadly Games: 'Hopefully You're Reminded Of What A Hero Actually Is'The actor who plays Richard Jewell discusses what he wants audiences to take away from the series, why he took the role and what's next for him.

Jeff Daniels On Portraying Jim Comey For 'The Comey Rule': 'Here's Comey's Side Of The Story, Authentic''Jeff Daniels discusses playing former FBI director Jim Comey in the Showtime original 'The Comey Rule.'

'Jordan Peele Is A Very Unique Genius': Kylie Bunbury On CBS All Access's 'The Twilight Zone'The actor shares what it was like to enter the Twilight Zone and work with Academy Award winner Jordan Peele.

'We Need To Have Diverse Stories': Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine On Showtime's 'The Chi'The star of "The Chi" on Showtime discusses the many layers of his character Ronnie Davis and why this show is so important today with the conversations happening nationally about racial injustice.