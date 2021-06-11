Menu
News
Entertainment
'Oh My God, I'm In A Whale's Mouth': Lobster Diver Says He Was Nearly Swallowed By Whale Off Cape Cod
A lobster diver says he was nearly swallowed by a whale in a terrifying encounter off Cape Cod.
Suspect Who Broke Into Home Using Ceramic Rabbit Held At Gunpoint By Homeowner Until Deputies Arrive
Deputies say a suspect apparently broke into a Sacramento-area home and then took a shower, only to be confronted by the homeowner armed with a shotgun.
Travel
Bill Calling For Expansion Of Supreme Court Slammed As 'Court Packing' By Republicans -- But What Does That Mean?
The Judiciary Act of 2021, introduced by a group of House and Senate Democrats on Thursday, calls for an expansion of the Court from nine to 13 justices.
What Is Court Packing? A Hot Debate Topic, Joe Biden Says 'He's Not A Fan'
There has been a lot of back-and-forth about court packing. What does that term really mean?
HealthWatch
When Can You Get The COVID Vaccine?
The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to millions of Americans this month, but who qualifies depends on certain factors.
Doctor Explains Why You Should Avoid Thanksgiving, Christmas Gatherings: 'Not Worth The Risk'
Dr. Mallika Marshall warns against large family gatherings this year due to the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Sports
All Sports
Latest Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Odds
Featured
Stream The Palmetto Championship
Watch the Palmetto Championship live from Congaree Golf Club.
Palmetto Championship Preview: Can Dustin Johnson Get On Track At Congaree?
The PGA Tour returns to South Carolina again, this time to face the largely unfamiliar course at Congaree Golf Club.
Video
CBS+
Latest Headlines
'It Is Exploring What It Means To Be Beautiful': Eileen Galindo On Paramount+'s 'Why Women Kill'
Season two of "Why Women Kill" is streaming now on Paramount+ and actor Eileen Galindo shares why this series will remind people of "Desperate Housewives."
Lindsay Czarniak On SRX Racing Opener At Stafford Speedway: 'This Is Going To Be Racing Like Nobody Has Ever Seen'
When the Camping World SRX Series goes green flag Saturday, Czarniak says fans are in for an experience they haven't seen before.
What Can Fans Expect From SRX Racing Series Broadcasts? 'Access Like You've Never Seen Before' Says Producer Pam Miller
New camera angles, drone views and more driver personalities are just some of the things fans can expect when SRX gets its first race underway on Saturday night on CBS.
Jon Stewart To Appear On 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' As First In-Studio Guest Of 2021
'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' has announced that Jon Stewart will be Stephen Colbert’s first in-studio guest on Monday, June 14th when the show returns to the Ed Sullivan Theater.
Helio Castroneves On Superstar Racing Experience: 'Big Fan Of This Format, It's Going To Be Great For Everyone'
The reigning Indy 500 winner fresh off climbing the fence at Indianapolis will be back behind the wheel this Saturday as SRX begins its inaugural season under the lights on CBS.
The Talk's Sheryl Underwood Announced As Host For The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
Sheryl Underwood, Daytime Emmy Award-winner and host of CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning show The Talk, announced live today during their show that she will host the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
Entertainment
Serinda Swan On Her Character Dr. Jenny Cooper In The CW's 'Coroner': 'The Humanity Seen In Jenny Is Really Resonating With People'
The star of The CW show The Coroner discusses the journey her character Dr. Jenny Cooper is going through in Season 2 and why it's resonating with so many people in the current moment.
One Day At A Time Stars Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez On Show's CBS Premiere: 'What's Really Special Is It Takes On Very Difficult Topics, But Does So With Enormous Heart And Soul'
Two of the stars of "One Day At A Time" discuss what audiences can expect from Season 4 premiering tonight on CBS.
Cameron Britton On Playing Richard Jewell In Manhunt Deadly Games: 'Hopefully You're Reminded Of What A Hero Actually Is'
The actor who plays Richard Jewell discusses what he wants audiences to take away from the series, why he took the role and what's next for him.
Jeff Daniels On Portraying Jim Comey For 'The Comey Rule': 'Here's Comey's Side Of The Story, Authentic''
Jeff Daniels discusses playing former FBI director Jim Comey in the Showtime original 'The Comey Rule.'
'Jordan Peele Is A Very Unique Genius': Kylie Bunbury On CBS All Access's 'The Twilight Zone'
The actor shares what it was like to enter the Twilight Zone and work with Academy Award winner Jordan Peele.
'We Need To Have Diverse Stories': Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine On Showtime's 'The Chi'
The star of "The Chi" on Showtime discusses the many layers of his character Ronnie Davis and why this show is so important today with the conversations happening nationally about racial injustice.
More
Travel
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
Final Four Guide: 5 Restaurants To Try Near U.S. Bank Stadium
In Minneapolis for the Final Four and want to try the restaurants where Minneapolitans love to eat? Look no further. Below are some of the most beloved spots in the City of Lakes within walking distance, or a short Lyft ride, from U.S. Bank Stadium.
Events
CBS+
Stream The Palmetto Championship
June 11, 2021 at 1:00 pm
Filed Under:
AT&T Bryon Nelson
,
TPC Craig Ranch