Preakness Stakes 2021 Preview: Can Medina Spirit Overcome Controversy?
The 146th running of the Preakness Stakes features 10 horses racing for the Triple Crown's second jewel, though the has so far been overshadowed by the Medina Spirit controversy.
Tax Refunds Delayed As Filing Deadline Draws Near
COVID and the policies to help fight its economic implications have put the IRS far behind in its processing of tax returns.
Bill Calling For Expansion Of Supreme Court Slammed As 'Court Packing' By Republicans -- But What Does That Mean?
The Judiciary Act of 2021, introduced by a group of House and Senate Democrats on Thursday, calls for an expansion of the Court from nine to 13 justices.
What Is Court Packing? A Hot Debate Topic, Joe Biden Says 'He's Not A Fan'
There has been a lot of back-and-forth about court packing. What does that term really mean?
When Can You Get The COVID Vaccine?
The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to millions of Americans this month, but who qualifies depends on certain factors.
Doctor Explains Why You Should Avoid Thanksgiving, Christmas Gatherings: 'Not Worth The Risk'
Dr. Mallika Marshall warns against large family gatherings this year due to the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Stream The AT&T Byron Nelson
Watch the AT&T Byron Nelson live from TPC Craig Ranch.
Pernell Walker On Showtime's 'City On A Hill': 'Grace Campbell Is Not All Bad And Not All Good'
The season 2 finale of Showtime's "City on a Hill" is this Sunday and Pernell Walker shares what fans can expect on the series starring Kevin Bacon & Aldis Hodge.
'Blue Bloods' Two-Part 11th Season Finale Begins Friday, May 14th At 9:00PM
The 11th season finale of 'Blue Bloods' comes to CBS and Paramount+ on Friday, May 14th.
ViacomCBS And USC Annenberg Establish HBCU Diversity In Journalism Scholarship To Advance Newsroom Diversity
Recognizing that Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are a critical driver of the talent needed to meet this demand, the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and ViacomCBS have created a new scholarship that advances a robust pipeline for Black journalists to both enter and lead in newsrooms.
Jen Richards On CBS' 'Clarice': 'It Fills Me With Joy That Kids Can Watch A Trans Character Played By A Trans Actor'
On tonight's new episode of "Clarice" on CBS, Jen Richards joins as a guest star and her character Julia Richards confronts Clarice about the complicated legacy of Buffalo Bill.
Montana Jordan And Raegan Revord On 'Young Sheldon' Being Picked Up For Three More Seasons: 'It's A Crazy Experience'
Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord discuss growing up on 'Young Sheldon' and the show's upcoming season finale.
'MOM' Series Finale Comes To CBS: 'My Kinda People And The Big To-Do'
The series finale of 'MOM' comes to CBS and Paramount+ on Thursday, May 13th.
Serinda Swan On Her Character Dr. Jenny Cooper In The CW's 'Coroner': 'The Humanity Seen In Jenny Is Really Resonating With People'
The star of The CW show The Coroner discusses the journey her character Dr. Jenny Cooper is going through in Season 2 and why it's resonating with so many people in the current moment.
One Day At A Time Stars Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez On Show's CBS Premiere: 'What's Really Special Is It Takes On Very Difficult Topics, But Does So With Enormous Heart And Soul'
Two of the stars of "One Day At A Time" discuss what audiences can expect from Season 4 premiering tonight on CBS.
Cameron Britton On Playing Richard Jewell In Manhunt Deadly Games: 'Hopefully You're Reminded Of What A Hero Actually Is'
The actor who plays Richard Jewell discusses what he wants audiences to take away from the series, why he took the role and what's next for him.
Jeff Daniels On Portraying Jim Comey For 'The Comey Rule': 'Here's Comey's Side Of The Story, Authentic''
Jeff Daniels discusses playing former FBI director Jim Comey in the Showtime original 'The Comey Rule.'
'Jordan Peele Is A Very Unique Genius': Kylie Bunbury On CBS All Access's 'The Twilight Zone'
The actor shares what it was like to enter the Twilight Zone and work with Academy Award winner Jordan Peele.
'We Need To Have Diverse Stories': Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine On Showtime's 'The Chi'
The star of "The Chi" on Showtime discusses the many layers of his character Ronnie Davis and why this show is so important today with the conversations happening nationally about racial injustice.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
Final Four Guide: 5 Restaurants To Try Near U.S. Bank Stadium
In Minneapolis for the Final Four and want to try the restaurants where Minneapolitans love to eat? Look no further. Below are some of the most beloved spots in the City of Lakes within walking distance, or a short Lyft ride, from U.S. Bank Stadium.
Stream The AT&T Byron Nelson
May 14, 2021 at 1:00 pm
AT&T Bryon Nelson
TPC Craig Ranch