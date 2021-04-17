LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – British actress Helen McCrory has passed away at the age of 52.
McCrory passed away after a battle with cancer, her husband, actor Damian Lewis, announced Friday.
“I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” Lewis wrote. “She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Lille One, into the air, and thank you.”
— Damian Lewis (@lewis_damian) April 16, 2021
McCrory is known for her role as Narcissa Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” films, and as Polly Gray in the “Peaky Blinders” series.
Her prolific acting resume also included roles in “Skyfall,” “The Queen,” “Hugo” and “The Count of Monte Cristo.”