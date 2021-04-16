(CBS Local)– CBS News will broadcast a live special report on Saturday, April 17 beginning at 9:30 AM, ET covering the ceremonial royal funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh being held at St. George’s Chapel.
CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King will anchor the special report from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York.
King, who anchored CBS News’ coverage of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and hosted several CBS primetime specials on the royals, will be joined by CBS News royal contributor and The Diana Chronicles author, Tina Brown and royal commentator Wesley Kerr. CBS News correspondents Charlie D’Agata and Holly Williams will be reporting from Windsor in the shadow of the castle.
CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 streaming news service, will stream the network’s special coverage and feature additional reports and interviews throughout the day.