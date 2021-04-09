Filed Under:Around The Nation

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5)– Megan Rapinoe, the star of the United States women’s national team, has ripped Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green over his comments and tweets about inequities in women’s sports.

“You obviously kind of showed your a– in not even understanding what we talk about all the time,” the soccer standout told reporters on Wednesday. “You don’t think we’ve asked for more funding? What are we screaming about nonstop?”

The comments on Green followed a back-and-forth on Twitter between the two over the issue of women pro athletes’ compensation. On March 27th, Green tweeted that female athletes are too focused on equal pay. Instead, he urged them to go after huge corporations and their pocketbooks to help further their cause.

Rapinoe fired back quickly to Green’s tweets and explained how she and other female athletes are doing the very things he suggested.

Days later, Green doubled-down on these comments, telling reporters “I’m really tired of seeing them complain about the lack of pay, because they’re doing themselves a disservice by just complaining. They’re not laying out steps that they can take to change that,” explained Green.

Green said that he sees many companies tout female empowerment during Women’s History Month, but aren’t putting any money  forward to support the cause.

“Because everyone says, ‘We support women. We support women’s empowerment. We support women in the workplace”, said Green. “Everyone uses it to their advantage, yet these women are not using these people who are saying these very things to their advantage.”

Just last month, Rapinoe spoke at the White House about the pay gap between men and women in U.S. Soccer. To bring more attention to female sports, she live-tweeted about the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament following a widely-publicized social media post showing the stark differences between the men’s and women’s facilities at the tournament.