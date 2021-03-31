(CBS) – CBS announced today it has ordered a brand new show – CSI: Vegas. CSI: Vegas will serve as the sequel to the global hit CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, one of the most-watched drama series of the 21st century. Original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox will reprise their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, respectively. Original CSI star Wallace Langham will also return to the series as David Hodges.

CSI: Vegas opens a brand new chapter in Las Vegas, the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

“Twenty-one years ago, we launched CSI and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a groundbreaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the CSI brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox. Crimefighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years, and combined with classic CSI storytelling, we can’t wait to watch this new CSI team do what they do best: follow the evidence.”

“I’m excited to be bringing back the CSI franchise to all our fans who have been so loyal to us for all these years,” said Jerry Bruckheimer. “And to be back in Las Vegas where it all started over 20 years ago makes it even more special. We’ve enjoyed working on this project with CBS and look forward to welcoming back Billy, Jorja and Wallace as they join a new group of talented actors in CSI: Vegas.”

Check back here for more information as it becomes available and be sure to tune in for CSI: Vegas when it comes to CBS and Paramount+. Check your local listings for more information.