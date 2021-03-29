Menu
Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
Opening statements begin Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd.
Why Are There No Houses To Buy?
Though housing prices have soared in many parts of the country, and inventory is way down, real estate sales may still be stronger in 2021.
What Is Court Packing? A Hot Debate Topic, Joe Biden Says 'He's Not A Fan'
There has been a lot of back-and-forth about court packing. What does that term really mean?
The 19th Amendment Turns 100: Historian Explains How Law Didn't Exactly 'Give Women The Vote'
Women could already vote in many states when the 19th Amendment passed in 1920, though difficulties in exercising that right persisted.
When Can You Get The COVID Vaccine?
The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to millions of Americans this month, but who qualifies depends on certain factors.
Doctor Explains Why You Should Avoid Thanksgiving, Christmas Gatherings: 'Not Worth The Risk'
Dr. Mallika Marshall warns against large family gatherings this year due to the risk of spreading COVID-19.
'This Is Something The Athletes Deserved': Athletes Unlimited CEO Jon Patricof On Paid Pregnancy Leave Policy
The CEO & Co-Founder of Athletes Unlimited discusses the new revolutionary pregnancy policy for the women athletes in the professional softball, volleyball and lacrosse leagues.
Spring Training Report: Changing The Baseball Could Lead To Fewer Home Runs
This week's Spring Training Report examines a change to the baseball that could lead to fewer home runs, as well as some of the players who will miss time early in the season.
Best Family Events For Easter In Las Vegas
Easter is almost here. That means it's time to dust off those baskets and get ready for some fun right here in the Vegas Valley area.
Best Ways To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day In Las Vegas
Locals and tourists love to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Las Vegas, whether it is the food, beer or parades. Go for the green and check out these great ways to enjoy the Luck of the Irish.
Best Ways To Support Las Vegas' Local Art Scene
Art thrives in Las Vegas including artists, galleries and outdoor murals. Supporting the local art scene is a fun way to enjoy culture while appreciating the works of others.
Best Locally-Owned Coffee Shops In Las Vegas
Get some of the best freshly brewed coffee right here in the heart of Las Vegas.
Best Crafty Classes in Las Vegas
Learn to be more creative by taking one of the many craft and art classes in the Las Vegas area.
Best Healthy Breakfasts In Las Vegas
A healthy breakfast is the best way to begin the day and these top places offers nutritious meals that are also tasty.
Serinda Swan On Her Character Dr. Jenny Cooper In The CW's 'Coroner': 'The Humanity Seen In Jenny Is Really Resonating With People'
The star of The CW show The Coroner discusses the journey her character Dr. Jenny Cooper is going through in Season 2 and why it's resonating with so many people in the current moment.
One Day At A Time Stars Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez On Show's CBS Premiere: 'What's Really Special Is It Takes On Very Difficult Topics, But Does So With Enormous Heart And Soul'
Two of the stars of "One Day At A Time" discuss what audiences can expect from Season 4 premiering tonight on CBS.
Cameron Britton On Playing Richard Jewell In Manhunt Deadly Games: 'Hopefully You're Reminded Of What A Hero Actually Is'
The actor who plays Richard Jewell discusses what he wants audiences to take away from the series, why he took the role and what's next for him.
Jeff Daniels On Portraying Jim Comey For 'The Comey Rule': 'Here's Comey's Side Of The Story, Authentic''
Jeff Daniels discusses playing former FBI director Jim Comey in the Showtime original 'The Comey Rule.'
'Jordan Peele Is A Very Unique Genius': Kylie Bunbury On CBS All Access's 'The Twilight Zone'
The actor shares what it was like to enter the Twilight Zone and work with Academy Award winner Jordan Peele.
'We Need To Have Diverse Stories': Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine On Showtime's 'The Chi'
The star of "The Chi" on Showtime discusses the many layers of his character Ronnie Davis and why this show is so important today with the conversations happening nationally about racial injustice.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
Final Four Guide: 5 Restaurants To Try Near U.S. Bank Stadium
In Minneapolis for the Final Four and want to try the restaurants where Minneapolitans love to eat? Look no further. Below are some of the most beloved spots in the City of Lakes within walking distance, or a short Lyft ride, from U.S. Bank Stadium.
