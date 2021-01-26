(CBS Miami/CBS Local) – For the second time in a little over a year, House Impeachment Managers will march across to the Capitol to where the Senate will begin considering whether to convict Former President Donald Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors.

Democrats will need help to convict the former president, at least 17 Republican senators would have to side with their Democratic colleagues.

Appearing on Fox News, Florida Senator Marco Rubio said to count him out.

“First of all, I think the trial is stupid. I think it’s counterproductive. We already have a flaming fire in this country and it’s like taking a bunch of gasoline and pouring it on top of the fire,” he said.

Senators will be officially sworn in as jurors on Monday, although the trial won’t begin for two weeks to give both sides times to file briefs and finalize legal strategies.

“I think the President is entitled to due process. I think he’s entitled to have a defense. I think he’s entitled to be present, you know, for testimony and evidence if necessary and you know the House didn’t have much of a record of witnesses and so forth, because they frankly rammed it through very quickly,” said Rubio.

“The first chance I get to vote to end this trial, I’ll do it because I think it’s really bad for America,” he added.

Rubio said the trial will keep politicians from focusing on more important issues and make it more difficult to get things done in the future.

Former President Trump has called the upcoming trial the “continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics.”