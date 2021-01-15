ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A California flower shop is caught in the middle of a fight that’s not even theirs. Now Becky’s Flowers wants to set the record straight.

The Roseville store is taking heat for someone in Midland, Texas who’s accused of taking part in the Capitol riots.

Assistant manager Kali Mitchell described the stress of simply answering the telephone.

“I said, ‘Becky’s Flowers how can I help you?’ And it was immediately met with, ‘Are you the b**** that stormed the Capitol?'” said Mitchell.

“I even had one guy say a lot of things I can’t say on TV, obviously,” said owner Aaron Alberti.

Those words were aimed at Jenny Cudd. Cudd was arrested Wednesday and charged with a misdemeanor accused of taking part in the Capitol riots.

She could be seen smiling and waving at cameras as she left a virtual hearing. She told media outlets she’d, “do it again, and I’d have a gas mask next time.”

Here’s where the Roseville store comes in. Cudd also owns a Becky’s Flowers, but it’s an entirely separate shop in Midland, Texas.

“We’re getting attacked from the left, from the right, from people who really don’t care. People say, ‘I’m just here to troll you.’ It just shows you the ugly side of humanity I guess,” said Alberti.

“Like, I’m just trying to help run a business and do what I do from day to day, and yet I have to get hate and being called a terrorist and things like that,” said Mitchell.

What started with one one-star review for an order the Roseville store never even took, has now spiraled out of control.

“Even the one in England, or Scotland I believe, they’re getting the same thing and they’re not even in this country,” said Alberti.

“So little could be done to fix this and it’s crazy that it’s even happening,” said Mitchell.

Perhaps even more crazy, Alberti says while they rack up bad reviews, Cudd’s social media is gone along with all her bad reviews.

“When I woke up Google had removed all of them. So now she has a five-star rating, nobody can leave any reviews for her but they can still do it to us,” said Alberti.

Becky’s Flowers has a warning to customers on its website stating:

“ATTENTION: Our shop has NOTHING to do with the Becky’s Flowers in Midland, TX or any affiliation with Jenny Cudd. Our shop is in California. We did NOT storm the Capitol Building.”