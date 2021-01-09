BOSTON (CBS) – After President-elect Joe Biden announced Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as his nominee for labor secretary, Walsh confirmed the news himself via Twitter on Thursday evening.

Following Biden’s announcement, Walsh tweeted, “Working people, labor unions, and those fighting every day for their shot at the middle class are the backbone of our economy and of this country. As Secretary of Labor, I’ll work just as hard for you as you do for your families and livelihoods. You have my word.”

Working people, labor unions, and those fighting every day for their shot at the middle class are the backbone of our economy and of this country. As Secretary of Labor, I’ll work just as hard for you as you do for your families and livelihoods. You have my word. — Marty Walsh (@MartyJWalsh) January 8, 2021

It is not yet known when Walsh could begin the confirmation process. The Democratic mayor is up for re-election in November.

If Walsh leaves office, Boston City Council President Kim Janey would become acting mayor. Janey offered her congratulations to Walsh via Twitter on Thursday:

I want to start by congratulating @marty_walsh on his nomination for U.S. Secretary of Labor. His deep love for the City, and his dedication to working people and good jobs, have left a remarkable impact, and his legacy will show that dedication. pic.twitter.com/H6CEe2W4Fv — Kim Janey (@Kim_Janey) January 8, 2021

Biden’s transition team made the announcement official Thursday night in a statement, saying, “Mayor Walsh has worked tirelessly to rebuild the middle class, create a more inclusive, resilient economy, and fight for workers in his hometown — including fighting for a $15 minimum wage and paid family leave. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Walsh is working to support frontline workers, including funding emergency child care and other resources essential workers need to weather the pandemic.”

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo was also nominated as commerce secretary.