(CBS Local)– Actor Annie Murphy almost quit acting before she landed a life-changing role on “Schitt’s Creek” with Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Catherine O’Hara. Murphy hadn’t worked in almost two years, her apartment had burnt down and she had very little money to her name. Fast forward a few years and Murphy is now a household name in Hollywood and “Schitt’s Creek” became one of the most popular shows on TV.

The sixth and final season of the comedy about the Rose family aired on Pop TV earlier this year, but thanks to Netflix the show is still widely watched and discussed on social media. While Murphy already has her next TV show lined up on AMC, she realizes the experience she had on “Schitt’s Creek” will be unlike anything else in her career.

“I’m a shell of a woman, it left a very sizable hole in my life when we wrapped,” said Murphy in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “We wrapped over a year ago in the end of June of last year. It was nice because we did a bunch of touring and we still saw each other all the time, so it didn’t feel quite as impactful as it would have otherwise. Since the final episode aired and being in lockdown and everything, it’s been really hard not seeing everybody.”

Dan Levy knew that the series would be done after six seasons and Murphy is thankful that “Schitt’s Creek” got to finish on its own terms. The series follows the Rose family as they lose all of their money and are forced to relocate to a town called Schitt’s Creek that they purchased as a joke. While each member of the Rose family takes their own journey, Murphy’s character Alexis Rose has the most interesting arc.

“It was a life-changing experience for me and now I’m the advocate for never give up because you never know what’s around the corner,” said Murphy. “An email can change your life and an audition can change your life. It was truly awesome and truly the role of a lifetime for me. I feel so grateful to the writers that they let that character be so much more than a ditsy blonde. It was so much fun to play and everyone is so much more than one thing. There are so many different layers to everybody. To meet her at the beginning when she is so dependent on men and money and things and then leave her as this really independent person, who is going off on her own with a brain full of knowledge that she didn’t have before. She experienced love and friendship for the first time ever. I’m really proud where she left off.”

While there’s many things to love about “Schitt’s Creek,” the specific and unique comedic tone of the show could be the best thing overall. Both of the Levy’s, O’Hara and Murphy got to flex their comedic chops each episode. Murphy got to do it based on the words on the page, but also with the way she used her body to the deliver the lines.

“I loved it so much and the physicality of it all was such a blast to play,” said Murphy. “I had two of the greatest teachers of all-time and going into work every day and being schooled by Eugene [Levy] and Catherine [O’Hara]. I would give my first born child to have that experience and I didn’t have to. It was just so incredible to watch them work. They’ve been doing this for 45 years. The joy that they get from doing their job is so infectious. They’re such hard workers and such professionals. I watched them play and have fun and give themselves ideas. It gave me big time goals.”

“Schitt’s Creek” is streaming now on Pop TV.