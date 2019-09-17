McALESTER, Okla. (CBS Local) — An Oklahoma woman was taken into custody Sunday after allegedly threatening to “shoot 400 people for fun,” possibly at her former high school, according to deputies.

Alexis Wilson was arrested on accusations of making terroristic threats against her former school, McAlester High School in McAlester, Oklahoma.

Deputies seized an AK-47 assault rifle with six magazines and a 12-gauge shotgun with a stock sleeve for extra shells.

Authorities say one of Wilson’s co-workers reported the 18-year-old had threatened to “shoot 400 people for fun” and added she would like to shoot many people at her old school.

Wilson also allegedly showed the co-worker videos of herself shooting an AR-15 rifle she’d just bought.

Police say she told them it was a misunderstanding and she was just trying to teach her coworker not to be afraid of guns.

“In today’s times you can’t say stuff like that,” said Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris. “And anytime something is said, we are going to take it serious and we are going to investigate it to the full extent and make an arrest if possible because we do not want any of our schools getting shot up.”

According to a local newspaper, the police report says Wilson dropped out of the high school in 9th grade and that she had been bullied there.

Security was beefed up at McAlester High School following Wilson’s arrest.

“She had some problem but I am not aware of anything would draw attention as a potential for something like this,” said McAlester Public School Superintendent Randy Hughes.