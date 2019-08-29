



— A Canadian man who played the same lottery numbers for decades finally struck it rich, winning a $60 million Lotto Max jackpot.

Bon Truong, of Edmonton, Alberta, claimed his prize, some 10 months after the prize-winning numbers were announced.

Truong purchased the ticket at Pure Casino Yellowhead in Edmonton on Oct. 26, 2018. He’s played the same numbers – 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 20, 30 and bonus 45 – ever since he moved to Canada from Vietnam 30 years ago, Global News reported.

The numbers represent important dates and family birthdays, he said.

After the drawing, Truong said he went to a local store and asked a clerk to print the winning numbers.

“I took the printout home and stared at the numbers and my ticket for hours that day,” he said in a Western Canada Lottery Corp. news release. “I could not believe it!”

Why did Truong wait 10 months to claim his prize?

“I started to think about what this win would mean for my family,” he told CTV News. “I realized it’s going to change a lot of things and I wanted to make sure we were all ready and prepared for those changes.”

Truong, 55, said he plans to pay all his bills, buy a new home, save some money and take his family on a vacation.

“I’m not sure where just yet,” Truong said. “I think we’ll try to go everywhere!”

After that trip, Truong said at a news conference, he plans to return to his job landscaping.

Truong said he still plans to keep his new found fortune a secret to his three young children so they will continue to work hard.