



— Storm chaser Joey Krastel managed to combine the two loves of his life, storms and and his boyfriend, when he proposed marriage on Wednesday.

Krastel, 27, dropped to one knee and popped the question to his boyfriend, Chris Scott, 23, while a massive tornado raged behind them in Tipton, Kansas.

Krastel, a meteorologist and risk analyst for the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, shared a photo of the whirlwind moment on Twitter with the caption “The 2 loves of my life.”

The 2 loves of my life pic.twitter.com/Cv4eviechZ — Joey Krastel (@NimbusStorms) May 29, 2019

The marriage proposal was universally cheered by the Twitterverse as Krastel’s tweet was retweeted over 1,200 times and liked more than 12,000 times.

There was, however, some concern about that monster storm looming in the background.

"OK, I am not trying to rush an answer but…" nods head left, "you know…" — Emergentech RDI (@BuckeyeStorms) May 29, 2019

Me: Yes. A thousand times yes….than runnin' like hell. pic.twitter.com/QH1rUYbZbF — DC United with Pride 🏳️‍🌈⚽️⚫🔴💪 (@unitednightout) May 29, 2019

Congrats! Now put the cell phones away and GET AWAY FROM THE TORNADO. — HikingBerry (@No1CDAtty) May 29, 2019

And apparently that concern over the tornado seemed warranted as Krastel tweeted “CRAZINESS” just 11 minutes later with this dramatic video:

Krastel has remained active on Twitter in the two days since he posted the “CRAZINESS” tweet.