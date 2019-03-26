



— A Louisiana man stole an 18-wheeler from a local business because he wanted to take his girlfriend for a ride, according to authorities.

Dominique Jefferson Jr. was arrested early Sunday morning, which happened to be his 21st birthday, after police in West Monroe stopped a 2010 Freightliner tractor truck pulling a Clement dump trailer, CBS affiliate KNOE reported.

Officers noted the tractor truck was headed down Mitchell Street with its trailer tires locked up, causing the trailer’s tires to leave long black marks on the roadway.

Investigators say Jefferson admitted he did not have a commercial driver’s license and that he borrowed the truck because he wanted to take his girlfriend out for a ride. He also said he planned to return the truck later in the morning, authorities said.

Police said he had taken the truck from MTM Truck Co. on Well Road.

Jefferson was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a $10,000 bond and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, a felony.