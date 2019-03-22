Menu
News
Entertainment
Get The Latest On March Madness
With the NCAA Tournament underway, keep up with all the action.
Jim Nantz On The NCAA Tournament, Grant Hill & Billy Packer
Nantz will be the lead play by play announcer for another NCAA tournament on CBS.
Travel
Democratic Leader Ford Running for Nevada Attorney General
The top Democrat in the Nevada Legislature announced Tuesday he is running for state attorney general.
Nevada Permits Young Soldiers to Carry Concealed Weapons
Nevada is lowering the age requirement for permits to carry concealed weapons to 18 for active-duty soldiers and honorably discharged veterans.
HealthWatch
5 Tips From 'Embracing The Journey - A Christian Parents' Blueprint To Loving Your LGBTQ Child'
Greg and Lynn McDonald share 5 tips from their new book, 'Embracing The Journey.'
Health Links Between Gluten And Diabetes, Air Pollution And Dementia
A new study has experts saying a high gluten diet may put offspring at higher risk for type 1 diabetes.
Sports
All Sports
Latest Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Odds
Featured
Get The Latest On March Madness
With the NCAA Tournament underway, keep up with all the action.
Check Your Bracket!
Now that the games have started, check to see how you're doing in our Bracket Challenge!
Top Spots
Latest Headlines
Best Family Events For Easter In Las Vegas
Easter is almost here. That means it's time to dust off those baskets and get ready for some fun right here in the Vegas Valley area.
Best Ways To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day In Las Vegas
Locals and tourists love to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Las Vegas, whether it is the food, beer or parades. Go for the green and check out these great ways to enjoy the Luck of the Irish.
Best Ways To Support Las Vegas' Local Art Scene
Art thrives in Las Vegas including artists, galleries and outdoor murals. Supporting the local art scene is a fun way to enjoy culture while appreciating the works of others.
Best Locally-Owned Coffee Shops In Las Vegas
Get some of the best freshly brewed coffee right here in the heart of Las Vegas.
Best Crafty Classes in Las Vegas
Learn to be more creative by taking one of the many craft and art classes in the Las Vegas area.
Best Healthy Breakfasts In Las Vegas
A healthy breakfast is the best way to begin the day and these top places offers nutritious meals that are also tasty.
Entertainment
Nancy O'Dell Recaps Her Night At The 2019 Golden Globes
Nancy O'Dell discusses her biggest surprises and most memorable takeaways from the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.
Legendary Country Musician, 'Hee Haw' Star, Roy Clark Dead At 85
Roy Clark, the legendary' superpicker', GRAMMY, CMA and ACM award winner, Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member and co-host of the famed 'Hee Haw' television series, died today at the age of 85.
Hillary Clinton Makes Surprise Appearance On 'Murphy Brown' Premiere
As part of the surprise appearance, Clinton played a woman -- named Hilary, with one "L" -- who was interviewing for a secretary position at Murphy Brown's new cable news show.
"I Was Not Going To Rest Until I Brought India Home," Catherine Oxenberg On The Cult That Held Her Daughter Hostage
Paul Simon Reveals The Story Behind “Bridge Over Troubled Water”
Stephanie McMahon Stars In An All-New 'Undercover Boss'
More
Travel
The Best Warm Weather Destinations For Spring Break
Valentine's Day 2019: The Best Romantic Destinations In America
Looking for the most romantic locations in the America? Check out the most romantic destinations in America!
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
Explore America's Castles
These are five of the finest castles in America to explore for that next big vacation.
Events
CBS Entertainment
Get The Latest On March Madness
March 22, 2019 at 5:12 pm
Filed Under:
March Madness