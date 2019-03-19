



— Are you ready to watch the “Toy Story” gang back in action? Disney released the full trailer for the fourth “Toy Story” movie. The trailer shows the old crew back together with the addition of some new friends.

The trailer shows Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of the gang joining their new owner, Bonnie, on a family road trip.

On the road of life there are old friends, new friends, and stories that change you. #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/GNZMD67krq — Toy Story 4 (@toystory) March 19, 2019

Bonnie makes a new toy, Forky, voiced by Tony Hale, who becomes one of her favorite craft projects.

But Forky isn’t so sure he wants to be part of the pack. He jumps out of the moving camper because as he believes he is not a toy and was “made for soup, salad, maybe chilli, and then the trash!”

Woody chases after Forky because of his “no toy left behind” mentality and they embark on a wild trip that opens Woody’s eyes to a whole new world.

The trailer leaves viewers wondering if Woody and Forky will find a way back to their friends. Or, will Buzz and the gang come to Woody and Forky’s rescue?

Finished my Buzz for Toy Story 4 today and it got emotional. Wonderful full body story. You are all going to love the work this incredible team at Pixar created. We are all going to love this story….man its got everything. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) January 31, 2019

The trailer pulls on the viewers’ emotions, and it’s not just fans who are emotional about the upcoming film.

Tim Allen previously revealed he got emotional when he filmed his final scenes as Buzz for the classic animated series.

“Toy Story 4” hits theaters on June 21.