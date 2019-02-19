



— A woman was stabbed in the head during a fight in the drive-thru line at a McDonald’s in Tennessee, authorities said.

The stabbing happened Monday at the restaurant located on Union Avenue in the Medical District of Memphis.

The victim told police she became involved in a fight with Asalene Branch, 29, over their place in the drive-thru line CBS affiliate WREG reported. She said Branch pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the head.

Police: Woman stabbed in head after fight over place in McDonald’s drive thru line https://t.co/QKkfhsrQgM — WREG News Channel 3 (@3onyourside) February 19, 2019

The victim’s injuries were non-critical, authorities said.

Investigators said they tracked Branch down after witnesses on the scene were able to get the suspect’s vehicle information. She was charged with aggravated assault.