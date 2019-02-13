MENLO PARK, Calif. (WBZ/CBS Local) — Instagram users are confused after they reported losing hundreds and in some cases thousands of followers overnight.
Social media influencers took to Twitter Tuesday night to express their shock.
Some suspected a “purge” of spam or bot Instagram accounts.
The social media network released a statement acknowledging there was a problem Wednesday morning and they’re working to fix it.
In November, Instagram said it would “begin removing inauthentic likes, follows and comments from accounts that use third-party apps to boost their popularity.”