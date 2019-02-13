



— The driver of a black Chevrolet Cruze that ended up pinned vertically facing downward between a concrete median and a semi-tractor trailer in Ohio miraculously survived the crash, authorities said.

The horrific accident occurred late Sunday afternoon in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Ohio 4 in Clark County, north of Dayton.

Images of the horrific crash were posted on Facebook by the Bethel Township Fire Department.

The driver of the Cruze was taken to Soin Medical Center in nearby Beavercreek after being trapped in the vehicle, but “there were no serious injuries,” according to officials. The truck driver was not injured.

The driver, who has not been identified, was cited for “failure to control,” CBS affiliate WHIO reported.

“Weather did play a significant role in the crash,” according to the Bethel Township Fire Department.