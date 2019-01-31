



CBS has announced that Survivor will return for its incredible 38th season on Wednesday, February 20th at 8:00 PM ET/PT. This season will be called Survivor: Edge Of Extinction and will feature an all-new twist as castaways who are voted out will be given the opportunity to play their way back into the game.

“It’s a secret in the beginning, nobody knows. But when you’re voted out you’re going to walk off of tribal and you’re going to reach a signpost with a lighted torch,” said Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst. “Now you have a decision, if you’ve played enough follow the path and you’re done. But if you want a chance to get back in the game grab the torch and get in the boat.”

“Eliminated” contestants who choose the torch will be shipped to an island where they will face the hardest challenges in the history of Survivor designed to test just how badly they really want another shot at the million dollar grand prize.

This season will also see former players return as Kelley Wentworth, David Wright, Aubry Bracco and Joe Anglim all make their back to the island for another shot at victory. Tune in on Wednesday, February 20th at 8:00 PM ET/PT for all the action, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.