SUMTER, S.C. (CBS Local) — A South Carolina man is accused of blackmailing his mother after he led her to believe he would be killed if she didn’t pay $130, according to authorities.

Emmanuel Franklin, 19, of Sumter was arrested on Jan. 24 and charged with blackmail.

Deputies say Franklin caused his mother to believe he would be killed by kidnappers if she did not put $130 into a mailbox at the home of Franklin’s father.

Sumter teen faked his own kidnapping for $130, say deputies https://t.co/ciT4RSHWAj pic.twitter.com/ewduioxvqT — News 19 WLTX (@WLTX) January 29, 2019

Franklin’s mother told deputies she received a call from her son and an unknown man from a private number on January 22, CBS affiliate WLTX reported. The unknown man reportedly demanded she give up the cash or her son would be hurt or killed.

Franklin reportedly later told officers he made up the story to get the money from his mother.