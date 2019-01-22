LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots play in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 but the Pats have already won the TV ratings battle in the LA market.

According to Wall Street Journal media reporter Joe Flint, 2.1 million Angelenos watched the Rams defeat the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game, while 2.5 million in L.A. watched the Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

The challenges the Rams and Chargers have faced in gaining fans in the competitive L.A. sports market have been well documented.

There could be one way for the Rams to make millions of Angelenos loyal to their team: hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.