Menu
News
Entertainment
CBS News: President Donald Trump Live Blog
President Donald J. Trump will address the nation this evening from the Oval Office.
Boomer Esiason: Rivers' Best Chance To Beat Brady
Inside the NFL analyst Boomer Esiason looks at the Chargers-Patriots and other playoff matchups going into the divisional round.
Travel
Democratic Leader Ford Running for Nevada Attorney General
The top Democrat in the Nevada Legislature announced Tuesday he is running for state attorney general.
Nevada Permits Young Soldiers to Carry Concealed Weapons
Nevada is lowering the age requirement for permits to carry concealed weapons to 18 for active-duty soldiers and honorably discharged veterans.
HealthWatch
Health Links Between Gluten And Diabetes, Air Pollution And Dementia
A new study has experts saying a high gluten diet may put offspring at higher risk for type 1 diabetes.
Stars Rally Together Again For Stand Up To Cancer's Live Broadcast On September 7
Stand Up To Cancer is proud to announce that the Hollywood community is rallying together yet again to support the sixth biennial televised fundraising special which will be broadcast on CBS, SHOWTIME and other networks.
Sports
All Sports
Latest Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Odds
Featured
Boomer Esiason: Rivers' Best Chance To Beat Brady
Inside the NFL analyst Boomer Esiason looks at the Chargers-Patriots and other playoff matchups going into the divisional round.
NFL Team Grades Wild Card Playoffs: Road Teams Roll
The Colts, Chargers and Eagles won wild-card games on the road to advance to the divisional round, with only the Cowboys winning at home.
Top Spots
Latest Headlines
Best Family Events For Easter In Las Vegas
Easter is almost here. That means it's time to dust off those baskets and get ready for some fun right here in the Vegas Valley area.
Best Ways To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day In Las Vegas
Locals and tourists love to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Las Vegas, whether it is the food, beer or parades. Go for the green and check out these great ways to enjoy the Luck of the Irish.
Best Ways To Support Las Vegas' Local Art Scene
Art thrives in Las Vegas including artists, galleries and outdoor murals. Supporting the local art scene is a fun way to enjoy culture while appreciating the works of others.
Best Locally-Owned Coffee Shops In Las Vegas
Get some of the best freshly brewed coffee right here in the heart of Las Vegas.
Best Crafty Classes in Las Vegas
Learn to be more creative by taking one of the many craft and art classes in the Las Vegas area.
Best Healthy Breakfasts In Las Vegas
A healthy breakfast is the best way to begin the day and these top places offers nutritious meals that are also tasty.
Entertainment
Nancy O'Dell Recaps Her Night At The 2019 Golden Globes
Nancy O'Dell discusses her biggest surprises and most memorable takeaways from the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.
Legendary Country Musician, 'Hee Haw' Star, Roy Clark Dead At 85
Roy Clark, the legendary' superpicker', GRAMMY, CMA and ACM award winner, Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member and co-host of the famed 'Hee Haw' television series, died today at the age of 85.
Hillary Clinton Makes Surprise Appearance On 'Murphy Brown' Premiere
As part of the surprise appearance, Clinton played a woman -- named Hilary, with one "L" -- who was interviewing for a secretary position at Murphy Brown's new cable news show.
"I Was Not Going To Rest Until I Brought India Home," Catherine Oxenberg On The Cult That Held Her Daughter Hostage
Paul Simon Reveals The Story Behind “Bridge Over Troubled Water”
Stephanie McMahon Stars In An All-New 'Undercover Boss'
More
Travel
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
Explore America's Castles
These are five of the finest castles in America to explore for that next big vacation.
Best Art Museums In The Southwest
Many of America's best art museums can be found in the American Southwest.
Planning Your Summer Music Festival Calendar
Headliner acts in 2018 at big music festivals between Memorial Day and Labor Day include Eminem, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Blake Shelton, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt and more. Across the country, from NYC to Chicago to SF, summer festival tickets are on sale now.
Events
CBS Entertainment
CBS News: President Donald Trump Live Blog
January 8, 2019 at 1:30 pm