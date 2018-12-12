AKRON, Ohio (CBS Local) — Police in Ohio say at least three volunteers who signed to help out this year’s Toys for Tots drive turned out to be grinches, stealing gifts meant for kids.

Some $5,000 worth of toys were taken Monday night from the Toys for Tots storage area at the First Apostolic Faith Church in Akron. And that means some needy children may not get toys on Christmas.

“I hope they bust hell wide open,” said Traci Higginbottom-Williams, the director of First Faith told CBS affiliate WOIO. “And later I’ll ask God to forgive me but right now I’m hurt, I’m astonished because how can you take from kids.”

Thieves – posing as Toys for Tots volunteers – steal thousands of toys https://t.co/AaPRFmyFK4 pic.twitter.com/gS1zYzbkCE — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) December 12, 2018

Surveillance video shows the volunteers took toys from their packaging and placed them in boxes meant for the garbage. They removed some of the most expensive toys, including 16 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle play sets that sell for $100 apiece.

The church is scrambling to replace the stolen toys. Anyone who is interested in donating toys to the church can find more information at this website.