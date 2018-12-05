Ryan Mayer

The XFL has taken another step towards opening its doors, as the league announced on Wednesday the eight cities and stadiums that will be part of the League’s new version when it launches in 2020. The League will be placing franchises in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa, and Washington D.C.

According to today’s announcement, the XFL has already found venues for each of the franchises to play in during that inaugural season. The list is a mix of baseball, college football, and soccer stadiums. See below, with the affiliated team in parentheses:

Globe Life Park in Arlington (Dallas)

TDECU Stadium (Houston)

StubHub Center (Los Angeles)

MetLife Stadium (New York)

Centurylink Field (Seattle)

The Dome At America’s Center (St. Louis)

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa)

Audi Field (Washington D.C.)

Over the summer, the league hired its first commissioner, luring Oliver Luck, Andrew Luck’s father, away from the NCAA to take over those responsibilities.