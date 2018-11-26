Another Goliath and another #Brochacho bit the dust last week as Dan Rengering was the latest castaway to have their flame snuffed out. Despite having an idol locked and loaded a nullifier proved to be too much to overcome for the S.W.A.T. officer from Gainesville, Florida.

CBS Local’s Matt Weiss spoke to Rengering this morning about his wild elimination, island weather and a possible return to the island.

MW- Good morning Dan, how’s it going?

DR- Good, brother!

MW- The reason we’re speaking today isn’t ideal of course you probably would have preferred to have this conversation after winning the million dollars but instead we saw a #Brochacho sent home for the second week in a row. What was going through your mind during tribal?

DR- Man, I couldn’t believe that sucker was real to be quite honest [laughs]. I had an idol in my pants, everything is going to be good, idol is sacred – play it for me and I’m good to go. Then Jeff pulled out the nullifier and I was like, I’m definitely going home this sucks [laughs].

MW- So you were totally blindsided by the nullifier but you had an idea how the vote was going to go?

DR- I knew they were going to vote for me because Christian had told me before we went to tribal. But I didn’t think it mattered because I had an idol so it was all fine by me.

MW- The week before you also had an idol and you played it for Angelina. Seemed like a decision you struggled with a bit but decided it was the right move at the time. Do you still think that was the right decision looking back?

DR- Yea, absolutely. Number one, I told her I was going to do it so I had to stick to it. Number two, it showed the rest of the Goliaths that I was here for them, I’m a team player and I’m ready to play ball – ready to stick together as a team. I think it really showed where my loyalties lie.

MW- It seemed like playing the game with integrity and keeping your word was really important to you…

DR- Yea! That was really important to me because that’s who I am as a person. I always tried to be who I am in real life. I definitely played with as much integrity as I possibly could.

MW- Things aren’t always easy on the island no matter how you play the game, what was the most challenging aspect for you?

DR- Dude, that weather the first week or so was rough. It was absolutely miserable. Every night it was freezing cold, getting eaten up by bugs, wind blowing through our shelter. It was really rough there at night, especially that first week or so.

MW- You’ve gotten a chance to see things from a different perspective watching the game on television. Are there things you wish you had done differently? Any changes to the strategy you think you should have made?

DR- Man, I can’t be telling you that, what if they bring me back? I can’t spill all my secrets [laughs]! But yea I would definitely play a little bit differently. If you don’t learn from your mistakes you’re not doing things right. There are some changes I would make and things I would definitely do differently for sure.

MW- I was going to ask if you would play again but sounds like you’re all in on another shot at the game.

DR- Oh, in a heartbeat. If they called me tomorrow and asked me to be in Fiji in a week I’d be there, I’d drop everything and go.

MW- Even if it meant sitting through another week of hurricanes, cold and rain?

DR- Absolutely. Survivor was the single greatest experience of my life. It was so much fun and I met a lot of cool people that I wouldn’t have met otherwise. I met great people and made lifelong friends. I wouldn’t trade that for anything in the world.

MW- That’s awesome so happy to hear you took so much positivity away from the experience. Thanks for taking the time to talk with me today and good luck, hope we get to see you back out there soon!

DR- Thanks man, feel free to put in some calls at CBS and let them know [laughs]! Take care!

Survivor returns with a double episode this Wednesday, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.