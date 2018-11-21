(CBS Local) — A father of five who raised more than $2,500 on GoFundMe to pay for his kids’ Christmas presents is now facing criticism for resorting to crowdsourcing to give his family a special holiday.

Ben Buckley, 32, launched his GoFundMe page last week, fearing he wouldn’t have enough money to throw a joyous Christmas for his family.

Buckley, a warehouse worker in England, said he was forced to cut his hours at work to help take care of his children when his partner, Kirsty Wickings, 35, fell ill following a “complicated” pregnancy.

Wickings gave birth to a healthy daughter earlier this month, but Buckley told Hull Live that she was hospitalized “two or three times” with a lung infection.

Buckley said his reduced work hours provided “just enough money to cover the rent and bills,” but with the holidays fast approaching, he had gone into a “huge panic,” having “no clue how we are going to provide our kids with a Christmas at all.”

While his GoFundMe appeal was a big success, having reached its $2,500 goal in three days, some people online thought the request was in poor taste, believing that Christmas should not solely be about the gifts.

I think this shows everything that is wrong in this society and sends out the wrong message to his children.https://t.co/6fAnL7RrX9 — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) November 19, 2018

So Ben Buckley has got a go fund me page to raise £2000 to give his kids Xmas presents. My husbands just lost his job and I dunno how to pay my bills. I wouldn’t dare resort to begging for money. Get your kids what you can afford!!! #benbuckley — NicholaMichelle (@nicnacknoo74) November 20, 2018

Who on earth spends £2000 on Christmas? This is greedy and selfish. Also, I do not understand people donating to this when there are many more worthy cases out there – helping sick children or giving disabled people a better life. #BenBuckley https://t.co/oCqpCCPhFE — Andrea Burns (@Airheadange) November 20, 2018

But others stuck up for the couple.

What is wrong with people? His wife is ill and he’s reduced his hours at work. They are struggling and he’s asked for some help. No one has been forced to donate! If you don’t like it then don’t donate but why slate for trying to give his family a nice Christmas? 🙈 #benbuckley — Anna (@AnnaBelle_85) November 20, 2018

Ben Buckley is a hard working loving family man who’s wife got sick, now what’s he supposed to do, just leave her & continue to work full time. He’s certainly not a scumbag. I’m glad the public raised the money for him for his kids to have a good christmas. Bet you voted Tory https://t.co/uMTcVRS1Ey — Skeems (@Skeems1) November 20, 2018

In an update on his GoFundMe page, Buckley weighed in on the debate:

“To everybody who posted negative comments we are sorry if we caused any offence or upset anyone, this was never our intention,” Buckley wrote. “We never expected this amount of kindness or media attention. in the new year we are going to make it one of our priorities to make monthly donations to other go fund me accounts. we wish everyone a very merry Christmas and thank you again to all you kind hearted souls xx.”