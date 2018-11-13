I Love Lucy Christmas Special, a one-hour special featuring two back-to-back colorized episodes of the classic series, will air Friday, Dec. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS.

The I Love Lucy Christmas Special features “The Christmas Episode” and a newly colorized “Pioneer Women.” “The Christmas Episode” finds the Ricardos and Mertzes decorating Lucy and Ricky’s Christmas tree and reminiscing about how their lives have changed since the arrival of the Ricardos’ son, Little Ricky. Flashbacks give a look at the night Lucy tells Ricky she is pregnant, the time Lucy shows up unexpectedly as part of a barbershop quartet, and the day Ricky and the Mertzes rehearse taking Lucy to the maternity ward.

In “Pioneer Women,” Lucy and Ethel’s hopes of joining the posh Society Matrons’ League leads to a bet with their husbands over which sex – the men or the women – had it harder living in a bygone era. They select the turn of the last century, and as Lucy and Ethel start to bake their own bread and churn their own butter, the men become acquainted with straight-blade shaving and riding home from work on horseback. They all have some “‘splainin’” to do when two ladies from the Society Matrons’ League stop by for an unexpected visit. “Pioneer Women” was originally broadcast on March 31, 1952, and became an immediate viewer favorite.

Tune in on December 14th at 8:00 PM ET/PT to watch this classic special, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.