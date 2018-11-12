Kansas City, MO (CBS Local)- The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Arizona Cardinals 26-14 on Sunday with quarterback Patrick Mahomes setting a new franchise record for most touchdown passes thrown in a single season.
However, after the game, Mahomes was unavailable to answer questions about the new mark because of a family emergency. The nature of that emergency was revealed a short time later on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Today is a day I will never forget! Directly after this picture I sprinted to the front entrance to see my step dad passed out! He did not come back from this and he was called to heaven today! I KNOW 100% he is so happy up there with his kids looking down on us cheering loud that his chiefs won today! Thank you everyone for the prayers and sweet text! We will miss you Paul So So So Much! I will take care of mom for you!❤️🙏🏼
Mahomes’ girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, revealed in an emotional post that her stepfather collapsed while waiting to get into the stadium and later passed away at the hospital. It is unclear whether Mahomes was informed of the incident prior to the game.