LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (CBS Local) — A sheriff’s deputy in Florida says a local Taco Bell served him burritos doused with bleach.

The Lee County officer, identified as “Deputy Brown,” says he ordered four burritos from the a Taco Bell drive-through in the Fort Myers suburb on Sunday.

While on his way to a call for service, Brown says he ate two of the four burritos before realizing they had a foul odor and his tongue felt “numb and tingly.”

The deputy then examined the two remaining burritos and the paper bag they had been wrapped in and smelled bleach. He immediately notified law enforcement and an investigation was launched.

Taco Bell released a statement saying the franchisee who owns and operates the restaurant is investigating as well.

“We take food safety very seriously and are deeply appreciative of the men and women who serve and protect our communities and our country,” the statement reads.