SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (CBS Local) — A woman in Tennessee is recovering after doctors removed a 20 pound cyst from her body.

Thirty-two-year-old Ashley Walden had been dealing with pain in her abdomen for five years. Walden was initially diagnosed with a benign ovarian cyst, but things only got worse when she began gaining weight.

“I took a couple of pregnancy tests,” Walden told WTVF. “They came back negative. I ended up in the emergency room because I was hurting so bad. That is when they found out the cyst hit a growth spurt.”

After her trip to the hospital, Walden made appointments to get the cyst surgically removed. However, two surgery appointments were cancelled due to nerve issues. Dr. Shana Dowell, an OB/GYN at Vanderbilt Center for Women’s Health at NorthCrest Medical Center, was finally able to remove Walden’s cyst.

“She was walking down the hallway, and could barely walk,” recalled Dowell.

“I am very grateful she was able to get it out,” said Walden. “I’m here today for my kids because of her.”

Walden encourages women to make sure they prioritize their health as much as they do other facets of their lives.

“It’s not worth it, putting your health off. One day it might be too late,” she said.