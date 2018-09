Bull is back! Dr. Jason Bull returns to work following his heart attack with a new rich client for the firm to represent: an insurance company being sued by a dying mother for denying coverage of her liver transplant, on the third season of Bull, Monday, Sept. 24 at 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT, only on CBS.

Check out the video above for a primer on the new season and be sure to tune in Monday night for the premiere. Check your local listings for more information.