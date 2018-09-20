Ryan Mayer

Atlanta, GA (CBS Local)- Hurricane Florence is estimated to have caused $22 billion worth of damage in the Carolinas after it made landfall last week.

People around the country will likely be pitching in for the relief effort including one of golf’s young superstars: Justin Thomas. Thomas announced on Thursday afternoon that he’ll be donating $1,000 for every birdie and $5,000 for every eagle that he posts during this weekend’s Tour Championship.

In this weeks @playoffinale in Atlanta, I’m playing for those affected by Hurricane Florence! For every birdie I make I’m donating $1,000 to @ConvoyofHope, and for every eagle, I’m donating $5,000. Join me for this #UnderParResponse! pic.twitter.com/pCp7kWX0jX — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) September 19, 2018

According to Golf Channel, Thomas enters this weekend’s event averaging a little over 4 birdies per round this season, which would work out to around $16,000 over the course of the four rounds. A fan suggested an addendum to the pledge, suggesting that Thomas should donate $10,000 for every hole in one. Thomas agreed.

I like that idea! Will GLADLY donate 10K for an ace 🤞 https://t.co/zZ9v7RzTGm — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) September 19, 2018

Thomas finished second in the event last season on his way to winning the FedEx Cup. This year, he has a shot to be the first golfer to ever win the Cup in back-to-back seasons as he enters the weekend in 5th place. He tees off at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time today.