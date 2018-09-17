Actor Hugh Jackman and director Jason Reitman (of the new theatrical film “The Front Runner”); Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud (of the ground-breaking series Murphy Brown, which is returning to CBS), and David Yazbek (the Tony-winning composer of “The Band’s Visit”), have been named featured guests for An Evening With CBS Sunday Morning Live, an immersive event to be held at The Town Hall in New York City on Oct. 1 at 8:00 PM.

Presented by Chubb, the 90-minute ticketed event will capture the essence of CBS Sunday Morning in an informative, engaging theater setting, hosted by Jane Pauley and featuring the correspondents of the #1 Sunday morning news program, in conversation with top newsmakers from the worlds of entertainment, fashion, the arts, science, technology, politics and culture.

Additional guests and performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets Available Here: http://bit.ly/2JH24bJ.

Jackman and Reitman will be on hand to discuss their new drama, “The Front Runner,” which follows the rise and fall of former Sen. Gary Hart, who captured the imagination of young voters in a run for the White House in 1988 until his candidacy was upended by tabloid revelations of an extramarital relationship with Donna Rice.

Thirty years since the critically acclaimed Murphy Brown premiered, and 20 years since it concluded, this revival reunites the multiple Emmy Awarding-winning Bergen, also an executive producer, with multiple Emmy Award-winning series creator/executive producer Diane English and original series co-stars Ford, Regalbuto and Shaud. At An Evening With CBS Sunday Morning Live, Bergen, Ford, Regalbuto and Shaud will talk about the series’ return to TV in the current charged political environment. Murphy Brown premieres Thursday, Sept. 27.

Yazbek will share insight into his award-winning work on Broadway and be joined by a special performance from the production of “The Band’s Visit.”

There will also be a CBS Sunday Morning correspondents panel where they’ll discuss their favorite moments from the broadcast.

An Evening With CBS Sunday Morning Live is the first in a series of events to be produced by CBS Experiences, a new division of the CBS Corporation focused on expanding the reach of CBS programming and properties through live, interactive encounters. For more information on CBSX, click here.

CBS Sunday Morning is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network. Rand Morrison is the executive producer. Follow CBS Sunday Morning on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and CBSNews.com. Listen to CBS Sunday Morning podcasts on all podcasting platforms.