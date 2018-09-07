Ryan Mayer

Game 1 of 256 in the NFL regular season is in the books, with the Philadelphia Eagles outlasting the Atlanta Falcons 18-12 in a penalty-filled, slugfest of a game Thursday night. Now, the attention turns to the weekend slate of games, and there are some big ones on the docket. To get an expert’s perspective, we checked in with CBS 11 Dallas’s sports anchor Bill Jones, who broke down four of the biggest games of the weekend and picked the winners. Let’s dive in.

Houston Texans @ New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS)

“One of the most entertaining match-ups of Week 1, it’s a Texans team that gets back Deshaun Watson at quarterback. Watson, as a rookie last year, made six starts for the Texans with 19 touchdown passes. He was nothing short of electric. Of course, he has DeAndre Hopkins at receiver, and they see the return of J.J. Watt, but I’m going to take New England winning at home. Tom Brady will have just enough answers. I’m expecting an entertaining game, 31-30 New England over Houston”

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

“First start for the new quarterback era in Kansas City, the former Texas Tech Red Raider Patrick Mahomes. However, I think the Chargers are going to have the Chiefs’ number. I’m predicting a 24-13 final, as the Chiefs have some concerns in their secondary. In fact, they ranked right at the bottom of the heap in pass defense last year. They lost Marcus Peters, who’s now with the Rams, and I think Keenan Allen will be too much for Kansas City. One of the keys for Kansas City last year was not turning the ball over, in fact, they were number one in the league, but that’s going to be hard to duplicate with a rookie quarterback in Mahomes this year.”

Stream your local games LIVE on CBS All Access across devices. Start your free trial now!

Dallas Cowboys @ Carolina Panthers 4:25 p.m. EST (FOX)

“It’s strength against strength, as the Cowboys rush offense goes against a Carolina rush defense that was number three in the league last year. Dontari Poe, acquired in the offseason, alongside Kawann Short up front with Luke Kuechly in the middle will be a test for Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas offense. I’m predicting an overtime game and the new kicker for the Cowboys, Brett Maher, with the game-winner, 23-20 Dallas over Carolina.

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers 8:25 p.m. EST (NBC)

“I’m going with the Packers to win rather handily against the Bears at Lambeau Field, 34-17. Aaron Rodgers returns after playing in just seven games last year for Green Bay. Chicago acquired Khalil Mack, and they could be one of the sleeper teams in the NFL depending on how second-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky plays. But, I’m going with the Packers to win over the Bears at home.”