PALMETTO, Fla. (CBS Local) – A Florida police chief has been ordered to go through sexual harassment training after an investigation into comments he made about a female officer’s body.

According to WKMG, Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler and other officers were punished following a city review into several comments made towards a female reserve officer. A female detective complained after the reserve officer was reportedly told by Chief Tyler that her “puffy nipples” could be seen through her shirt.

Chief Tyler denies making the comment and claims he actually defended the reserve officer against comments allegedly made by her fellow officers, who took issue with the way she was dressed.

The female officer who brought the complaint to the Palmetto mayor’s office is also the subject of an investigation of her own. Detective Chris Cavazos is being investigated for allegedly “being the aggressor in a domestic violence incident involving her husband,” according to the Bradenton Herald.

“We want to do what’s necessary to move past this,” Chief Tyler added.