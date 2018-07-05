CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS Local) – A good Samaritan in Florida made this year’s Fourth of July celebration unforgettable after returning $1,300 to a man who lost it in a local supermarket.

According to police in Pinellas County, Chris Woods went to a Publix in Clearwater in late June. The shopper reportedly dropped the large sum of cash in the store parking lot while taking his phone out of his pocket.

Although Woods believed the money was gone forever, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shared the surveillance images with the public on July 3 in the hopes someone found the cash and was willing to turn it in.

Detectives request public’s assistance in identifying a man they say accidentally dropped a large sum of money while shopping at a Publix in Pinellas County. Anyone with information as to the identity of the citizen is asked to contact Corporal David Schafer at (727) 582-6355 pic.twitter.com/QQ4trCblsQ — Pinellas SO (@SheriffPinellas) July 3, 2018

“This morning, my neighbor from across the street came over beating on the door and said, ‘Chris you were on the news. They found your money,'” Woods told a local Tampa news station.

The good Samaritan’s identity was not revealed, but Woods said he’s very blessed someone that generous found his money. “There’s good people in this world.”