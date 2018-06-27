BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ/CBS Local) — Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for the murder of his neighbor and charged him with another count of murder after finding his stepmother dead inside a chest in her home that is across the street from Cindy Testerman’s house.

Ryan Michael McGuire faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Testerman and his stepmother, Judy Elizabeth Slezbak. McGuire is currently being held without bail.

This investigation began on Sunday after police were called when Testerman’s relatives were unable to get in touch with her.

Once they got to Testerman’s house, officers found her body in the kitchen with trauma to her upper body. The Chief Medical Examiner later ruled the cause of death to be “homicide by trauma inflicted by an edged weapon.”

Police identified McGuire as a suspect in Testerman’s death after finding video surveillance that tied him to her death.

This led detectives to a home across the street, where McGuire had been staying recently.

During a search of the home, officers found Slezbak’s body hidden in a cedar chest.

Investigators believe that McGuire murdered Slezbak a few weeks ago, and had been using her vehicle and selling her belongings to buy drugs.

When Testerman asked McGuire where Slezbak was, police believe McGuire then went to Testerman’s home and murdered her, before selling her belongings to buy drugs.

According to police, McGuire admitted his involvement in both women’s deaths during an interview.