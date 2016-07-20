Top Omelets In Las Vegas

Omelet or omelette — it doesn’t matter how you spell it. Filled with veggies, bacon, sausage or any variety of exotic ingredients, this is the dish that can be personalized for anyone in your family. And some of the offerings really are….unique! Peanut butter? Roast beef? Bologna? Why not! After all, each omelet can be personalized to please your palate, no matter how odd the pairings may seem to others. Bon appetit!

Omelet House

316 N. Boulder Highway

Henderson, NV 89015

(702) 566-7896

omelethouse.net 316 N. Boulder HighwayHenderson, NV 89015(702) 566-7896 The omelette menu at this place is amazing. There is everything you could imagine and far, far beyond. From Petunia and Porky to a Cowboy variety, a California and Rio Grande Surfer, the Green Hornet and Bugsy Siegal (an omelet you can’t refuse with tender chunks of roast beef in an Italian red sauce, with sour cream and Jack cheese), The Kitchen Sink, Popeye and Sparticus, a Flatlander’s Special (don’t even ask!) and many more. Outstanding variety and consistent quality.

The Cracked Egg

1000 N. Green Valley Parkway

Henderson, NV 89074

(702) 868-5505 1000 N. Green Valley ParkwayHenderson, NV 89074(702) 868-5505 There are those who favor Monte Cristo sandwiches or waffles for breakfast (available) and folks who like their eggs scrambled or sunny side up (also available) but this award-winning restaurant has some pretty great omelette choices as well. There are Carnitas, Enchilada, California, Greek and Denver omelettes, or the Big Bad Wolf or Western omelette may be more your style. Every three-egg omelette is served with cheese, hash browns or seasoned potatoes and either toast or coffee cake (highly recommended).

Egg Works

2490 E. Sunset Road

Las Vegas, NV 89120

(702) 873-3447

theeggworks.com 2490 E. Sunset RoadLas Vegas, NV 89120(702) 873-3447 With six Las Vegas locations, there is no excuse to ignore this locals-recommended egg joint. Their self-touted “egg-ceptional” four- egg omelettes are served with Habla Diablo seasoned potatoes (feel the burn!) and your choice of toast or home-made banana muffins. The selections include The Three Pigs (ham, bacon and sausage), Chili Rellenos, Eggs-Taliano or the Chicken Enchillada or Chili Omelettes. The Sundance Special is a veggie-lovers delight while The Works is, well, packed with the best they have to offer. Come hungry, leave satisfied.

Original Sunrise Cafe

8975 S. Eastern Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89123

(702) 257-8877

www.originalsunrisecafe.com 8975 S. Eastern Ave.Las Vegas, NV 89123(702) 257-8877 When you are looking for hearty, stick-to-your-ribs authentic diner grub, locals concur that the Original Sunrise Cafe is second to none. Here, you can either create your own unique omelette with your choice of three toppings (to start) or select one of their suggested favorites. They come with homemade potatoes and either toast or a bagel so make sure you arrive hungry! Favorites include the Davezilla, My Big Fat Greek Omelette, The Garden of Eden (egg whites and veggies), The Buffalo (with buffalo sauce, of course), the Kings Highway Pastrami Omelette, and LE) (lox, eggs and onions).

Weiss Deli

2744 N. Green Valley Parkway

Henderson, NV 89014

(702) 454-0565

www.facebook.com/Weiss-Restaurant-Deli-Bakery 2744 N. Green Valley ParkwayHenderson, NV 89014(702) 454-0565 When folks visiting Henderson ask for suggested breakfast restaurants, Weiss Deli is usually first on the list of highly-recommended spots. This truly is a high-quality bakery and Jewish deli and everything is fresh and delicious. All their omelettes are created with three extra-large eggs and you get your choice of side dishes including home fries, fresh fruit or tomatoes and a bagel, toast or roll. You can either create your own masterpiece or select from favorites such as the Brentwood, Kosher Nostra, a lighter veggie-based Happy Heart, their packed Deli Delight, the Classic Western and more. Check out the daily and weekend specials to try something a little different. You won't be disappointed.