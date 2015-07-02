Top Mixologist Bars In Las Vegas

Cocktails crafted with the finest ingredients, mixed by only the best trained bartenders in Las Vegas, here are five places to check out for yet another way to indulge your senses in Las Vegas.

Downtown Cocktail Room

111 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, Nevada 89101

(702) 880-3696

www.downtowncocktailroom.com 111 S. Las Vegas Blvd.Las Vegas, Nevada 89101(702) 880-3696 The revitalization of Downtown Las Vegas continues to breathe new life into tired streets, and the Downtown Cocktail Room is basking in the success of the “new downtown of Vegas.” It’s a cozy bar without blaring music, and one of the few mixology bars in downtown. Bartenders are friendly and knowledgeable, specializing in custom-made cocktails with fresh ingredients and homemade bitters. Bar snacks and appetizers are available. Check out their happy hour when bartenders will go the extra mile

to mix you a custom off-menu drink.

VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub

The Rio

3700 W. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, Nevada 89103

(702) 777-6875

www.riolasvegas.com Not only can you watch the award winning flair bartenders mix up specialty drinks, but you also enjoy one of the best views in Las Vegas. Located on the rooftop of the Rio Hotel & Casino, and voted 2015 Best Las Vegas Locals after hour nightclub, it’s the perfect place to enjoy an evening in Vegas. Try the giant Witch Doctor, a huge rum cocktail with dry ice made by one of the best mixologists in town.

Baccarat Bar

Bellagio

3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, Nevada 89109

(702) 693-7111

Everything about the Bellagio is class, including the Baccarat Lounge located inside the casino. You'll experience tableside service at its best, with an exotic variety of drinks from some of the best bartenders in the city. The AAA Five Diamond Award-winning resort is what sets these mixologists apart. Trained to near perfection, you'll be guaranteed a mastered cocktail. Cognacs, whiskeys, vodkas, and over 355 Spirits are just a few of the offerings throughout the resort, and the Baccarat Lounge is one place to indulge in it all.

Evening Call

Mandalay Bay & Casino

3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, Nevada 89109

(702) 632-7777

www.eveningcall.com Mandalay Bay & Casino3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd.Las Vegas, Nevada 89109(702) 632-7777 Locally owned, Evening Call has 5 locations in Las Vegas: Mandaly Bay, Luxor, Rio, Harmon Corner at Planet Hollywood, and Bally’s. They pride themselves on serving some of the best frozen drinks in Vegas. The bartenders mix innovative hand-crafted drinks and give top notch service. Try the Vegas Lai (Mai Tai Island Punch & 151 Rum) or the Wake Up Call (Blended Cappuccino and Irish Cream); two favorites among locals. Follow them on Twitter @EveningCall for weekly specials.

Rx Boiler Room

3930 Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, Nevada 89119

(702) 632-9900

In 2005, Chef Rick Moonen opened the doors to his first multi-level restaurant in Las Vegas. Located at Mandaly Bay, customers rave about the food and drinks. His bar manager and professional mixologist, Eric Smith, is a dynamic partner for Chef Moonen. Eric is a creative hospitality artist, creating drinks for guests based on their energy. What? Yes, based on their energy. He'll use ingredients that he says "will cure whatever ails you." Now that's passion, and a must see. Check out some of the menu drinks he mixes other than 'your energy,' like the Smoked Whiskey & Cola, or the Strawberry Switchblade.

